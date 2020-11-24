William Gregory Button
Algoma - William Gregory Button, known to everyone as " Bill" passed away November 19, 2020 at the age of 81 after complications from cancer and a stroke.
Bill was a native of Manchester, Connecticut when he joined the United States Navy and served honorably until he retired in 1975. He served on the USS Tanner as an Underwater Demolition Technician (UDT). After UDT he served as a cook on several ships to include, USS Cannisteo, USS Aucilla, and USS Fulton while also being stationed in New London, Connecticut, Brooklyn NY, the Grand Turks, and Naples Italy. After his Navy retirement Bill moved to Wisconsin; but he still continued sailing the seas in the Merchant Marines working as a Chief Steward for an additional 25 years. . After he retired from the Merchant Marines and sailed a total of 48 years, he finished his career a t Bay Ship Building.
When Bill was home from sailing he was active in his community with involvement with the Free Masonic Lodges in Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, and Green Bay. He obtained the office of Master Mason 32 degree and was also a Past Master. He had a soft heart for animals and has brought home a few cats to become part of the family and had many dogs. He loved learning and was always up to learning about nature and history. He and Jane enjoyed camping and traveling across the country to visit family and friends and see natural wonders. He had knowledge of many factoids and loved Jeopardy and trivia games. He always had a story, a poem, or a song that he would randomly sing that would be funny and lighten the mood.
Bill Button is survived by his wife of 47 years Jane and their two children-Sarah (Adam) Hansen of Pewaukee, WI and Olivia Button of Chicago, IL and his three children from a former marriage, Nora (Robert) Miller of Ogden, UT, William (Katheryn) Button of Ashwaubenon, WI, and Christopher (Elizabeth) Button of DePere, WI and his 7 grandchildren- Kristen (Kenneth) Staszak, Quinn (Tessa) Button, Brianna Button, Alexis Button, Rachelle (Partner Jordan Jarosinski) Button, Noah (Fiancé Victoria Lemke) and Gavin Hansen and 3 great grandchildren- Sophie Button, Case Staszak, and Alexandra Button.
The public is invited Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma WI visitation beginning at 1:00pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm. The family asks you to adhere to Covid social distancing and to bring your own mask.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Bill's tribute page
In honor of Bill, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Open Door Bird Sanctuary located in Door County. Bill was able to visit this sanctuary for his last birthday and he absolutely loved the work they are doing with the rehabilitation for raptor birds. https://opendoorbirdsanctuary.org/