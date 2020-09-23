William "Bill" Harold Neuzil
Algoma - William "Bill" Harold Neuzil, 59, Algoma, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital on September 22, 2020 after a year long fight against cancer.
Bill was born May 20, 1961 in Algoma, to Arlan and Bonnie (Olmstead) Neuzil. He was raised in the Algoma and Rio Creek area helping and growing up on the family farm. He attended school in the Algoma School District and graduated from the Algoma High School in 1979. Bill entered the workforce working at Rio Creek Cheese Factory, Midwest Wire, Olsonite (Plumbers), doing lawn care and W/S Packaging, now Multi-Color.
Bill was a proud season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Algoma FFA Alumni and Algoma Hunting and Fishing Club. He enjoyed watching many sports such as football, basketball, baseball and racing. He could be seen watching nieces and nephews playing in their sports, watching friends at local sporting events at a baseball field or Luxemburg Raceway, and watching Wisconsin teams or NASCAR on TV. He loved the outdoors and all the wildlife it had to offer. He enjoyed his time hunting and fishing with family and found joy in processing whatever was harvested. He spent hours in the woods cutting firewood or working around the yard. He enjoyed shooting dartball for over 40 years, horseshoes, bowling, shooting pool, fantasy football or playing cards such as sheepshead and cuyoo. He would often take his mom to the casino or to where the local band Spice would be playing. He had a huge heart and would help others any way he could such as by flipping burgers at Moe's for Creekfest, the Algoma FFA Alumni at the Kewaunee County Fair or Teske Memorial Tractor Pull, KC;s tent at Shanty Days, or any other way possible. Other hobbies he enjoyed were crossword puzzles and word searches, reading a good book, doing counted cross-stitch, jigsaw puzzles, and putting together K'nex sets.
Bill is survived by his mother Bonnie, brother and sister-in-law Bob (Sharon) Neuzil, Casco, sisters and brothers-in-law Debbie (Scott) Deprey, Casco, Holly (Jeff) Walker and Loretta (Mike) Guilette all of Algoma; nieces and nephews Jacob Neuzil and Travis Worachek, Connie (Cheryl) Neuzil, Amanda (Davy) Barragan and family, Beca (Joe Lomax) Starr and family, Kim (Ed Harris) Starr and family, James Starr, Cody, Zach and Brady Walker, Courtney, Makayla, and Sydnee Guilette all of the Algoma and Casco areas; uncle and aunts Arnie (Betty) Neuzil. New London and Sharon Mueller, Algoma.
He was preceded in death by his father Arlan, paternal grandparents Harold and Helen Neuzil, maternal grandparents Ralph and Minnie Olmstead, uncles James Olmstead and Darold "Porky" Mueller, aunt Shirley Neuzil and nephew Jason Tweedy.
Public visitation Friday September 25, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin. Prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Visitation continues at the church Saturday, the 26th from 9 AM until the time of services at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Those attending with need to wear masks and temperatures will be taken as you enter church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Johnson and Meg Shannon Stone and staff, all the doctirs, nurses, and supporting staff in the CVICU at Froedtert Hospital and the rest of the staff in Milwaukee for all the compassion and support given to Bill. Also, a thank you to Green Bay Oncology, Dr. Grotelluschen and Dr. Jaslowski and staff for all the compassionate care throughout this past year.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Bill's tribute page at www.schinderle.com