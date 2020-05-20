|
William J. "Bill" Schinderle
Algoma - William J. "Bill" Schinderle, 90, Algoma, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home with his children by his side after a long battle with leukemia and congestive heart failure. He was born January 15, 1930 in Mayville, WI, to Frank and Carmella (Corollo) Schinderle.
Bill graduated from the Mayville High School and attended two years at St. Norbert's College before going to Mortuary school in Milwaukee. He got his bachelor of science degree and became a funeral director in 1953. Our dad met his future wife, Jan, while taking classes for mortuary school. He married Jan Neuendorf October 3, 1953 in Milwaukee.
They moved to Stockbridge, WI in 1953 where dad owned and operated a funeral home, furniture store, LP gas service, ambulance service and the Lakeview Motel until 1967.
He served as a volunteer firefighter and was the acting chief for a number of years and was a member St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge.
In 1967 he bought the Haucke Funeral Home here in Algoma and ran it until his daughter, Laurie, took over in 1992. Dad was still very active in the funeral home until 2016.
He was very active in the Algoma community including; a charter member and past president of the Algoma Optimist Club, past president of the Algoma Lions Club, former Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus and financial secretary, past president of the Algoma Library Board, a member of St. Mary Catholic Church including ushering, serving communion, member of the finance committee and past president of the parish council. He was also a member of the National Guard for eight years.
He was past president of the Fox River Valley Funeral Directors Association. He served on the Board of Directors for the Community State Bank in Algoma for 25 plus years. He was a Licensed Funeral Director for 62 years.
Bill and Mahlon Dier built the first handicapped building in Algoma which is now the Violence Intervention House.
Bill and Jan enjoyed traveling around the world including; the Holy Lands, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Ireland and Europe. For many years they would winter in Florida and Texas.
He also attended all of the sporting events that his four children were involved in.
Bill is survived by his four children, Steve (Nancy), Denis (Barb), Laurie and Midge (Mike) Swedberg, three grandchildren Sara, Scott (Alex) and Sam (Taylor); two great grandsons Alex and Will along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jan, infant daughter Julia, two brothers and sisters-in-law Bob (Beth) and Jim (Marilyn) and one sister and brother-in-law Rosemary (Mike) Hartl.
There will be a public viewing Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM with a service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
The staff and family will be wearing masks at the funeral home. If the public chooses to wear a mask please bring your own. Plan on doing distincing at the funeral home while waiting in line. We are allowed up to 50 people in the funeral home at a time in our county.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made out to the Algoma Long Term Care or Unity Hospice in Bill's memory.
You my express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Bill's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 20 to May 30, 2020