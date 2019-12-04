|
Adriana Jimenez, 34 of King City passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at Stanford Medical Center. She was born Sept. 29, 1985 in Salinas, Calif.
She loved to be around water and the outdoors, including gardening and caring for animals. She loved to see her children laugh and be happy. She was a loving life partner, great daughter, sister mother, amazing cuñada and caregiver. Her goal in life was to see her family and loved ones succeed.
Adriana is survived by her life partner, Mario Mora; her beautiful children, Maritza Ruiz, Marlene Ruiz, Mario Nathaniel Mora and Adrian Giovanni Mora; her father, Rafael and Celia Jimenez; siblings, Veronica (Mateo) Morfin, Rafael (Brittany) Jimenez, Javier, Oscar and Daniel Jimenez; her grandmother, Evanjelina Huerta Jimenez and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ofelia Prado; grandfather, Ascencion Jimenez; grandmother, Elisa Viramontes; grandfather, Hilario Esparsa.
A Visitation will be held from 6pm to 7pm followed by a 7pm Rosary on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in King City.
For more information contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
