Akiko Lillian Pack passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 88.
Akiko was born and raised in Osaka, Japan, where she met John Pack Sr., who was stationed there with the Army. After a very romantic courtship John had orders to return to the states, but assured Akiko that he would be back to marry her and bring her to the states, which he did. They were married for over 55 years.
Akiko or "Lillie" (which she was known by many) was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who also owned and operated two successful businesses. Her kind nature and beautiful smile will be sorely missed.
The family will hold a private service. If desired, donations may be made to VNA/Hospice.
