On Nov. 26, 2019, Albert (Al) Amaral Oliveira, born on Jan. 12, 1929, in King City, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his beloved home, surrounded by his wife, Donna, family, and friends.
Al was the only child of Jose (Joe) Manuel Oliveira, and Maria M. Oliveira, both immigrants from Pico in the Azore Island. His parents settled on what is now Scheid Vineyards on Hobson Avenue north of King City. Having spent his entire youth on his home ranch, helping his father and mother, (like many young men of that era) Al spent many more years there following the untimely death of his father, Joe, in 1946, at which time he returned from Cal Berkeley to help his mother, Maria, operate the ranch.
Al was also a proud graduate of King City High School, where he played tackle on the football team, along with his buddies Tom DaRosa, Tommy Thompson, and Danny Hayes, even as he and his mother also worked on the ranch growing beans and other crops which were then delivered to L.A. Hearne.
Agriculture and his love of the land were instilled in him early in his life, beginning a long career in the agriculture industry. Already a father of three young boys, Al at age twenty five was suddenly and unexpectedly drafted into the United States Army following the Korean War. His fellow soldiers and he trained for a possible war with China, which fortunately never materialized.
Al loved agriculture, having at one time or another grown beans or sugar beets; he also owned and herded cattle (an experience he didn't wish to pursue further when he was forced to sell his herd at rock bottom rates upon his drafting into the army).
Subsequently, having established himself as a leader in the agriculture industry, Al embarked on a fifty year adventure farming wine grapes in Monterey County. The three thousand acres south of San Lucas that Al planted for Almaden Vineyards was just the beginning. The venture established and solidified his role as a founding father of the industry in the area he loved so very much. One of his storied endeavors involved his friends Luis Echenique and Luis's brothers, when, after a night of drinking, they came up with the idea for planting a twenty six or so acre planting dubbed "Basport", a nod to their respective Basque and Portuguese heritages. Today the Basport clone is recognized internationally. The four partners enjoyed sharing their Basport wine with relatives, neighbors, and friends far and wide. Over the next decades, his grapes found their way into numerous high quality wines produced by vintners throughout California.
Always a humble and modest man, Al shared his time, expertise, and depth of knowledge to those who sought his advice and counsel. He never hesitated to encourage, educate, mentor, guide, or motivate young people in whom he saw promise and drive. He also worked with state and local interests to elevate Monterey County's reputation in the wine industry throughout the state and the country.
Al, with his interest in politics, was active in county groups such as the Overall Economic Development Commission, an entity that al-lowed Al to have a profound influence for South County. Al escorted several members of the Board of Supervisors on tours of areas such as San Lucas, San Ardo, and Lockwood, educating the supervisors on the unique needs and challenges of South County. Likewise, his presence at Monterey County Board of Supervisors meetings allowed him to advocate at a county level for a significant portion of the county.
From farm workers to family members, from representatives of the wine industry to those serving in government, Al offered his ideas and counsel, opening doors for many who went on to long and successful careers in their chosen professions. Those whom he mentored still returned to visit him, ask his advice, and share memories. He was truly a giant of his time.
Most of all, Al cherished his family. He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Donna, whom he met over a scale (as he liked to joke with friends); sons Michael Joseph, Jeffery Albert, and Steven Victor (Lynette); step children Deborah Wyatt (Bret), Katherine Garcia and Douglas Smith (Sunita). Al also considered Edward Segeberg and Henry Garcia his step children. A devoted family man, Al adored his grandchildren Carrie, Stephanie, Myriah, Cooper, as well as his step-grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Lane, Travis, Tristan, Erin, Jared, Kendall, Matthew, Colin, and the twins, Rachel and Olivia. There are also several great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. His first wife, Lola Maude, predeceased him on December 25, 1993. As a result of his second marriage, he acquired sisters-and brothers-in law as well as nieces. The swim parties, barbecues, and seasonal get-togethers rang loudly with laughter, jokes, and hours of camaraderie. Al's positive, loving, and exuberant good nature created a blended family of the first order. Al will be remembered as loving, gregarious, and introspective. He recognized talent, goodness, and worth in people. He led his life unpretentiously and honestly, willingly sharing his warmth and impish sense of humor with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, in the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds located on Division Street in King City, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in Al's name can be made the Mee Memorial Hospital Foundation, the South County Animal Rescue (SCAR), or the Campaign for the Preservation of Mission Antonio.
For more information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bas-sett St., King City, CA (831) 385-5400, wwwEFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2019