|
|
Alice was born on May 13,1931 and died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 02, 2020. She was 88 years old.
First born of cattleman Alty and Margaret Tully of Bitterwater, she lived at the Associated Oil Company's station housing at the bottom of the Bitterwater grade. Alty and her grandfather WM Arthur Wolfe, worked for the company until their house was built on the Tully Ranch.
Alice grew up there destined to be a nurse, as she helped her father doctor the ranch animals and rear her siblings. Eventually, she caught the eye of Jim Gaunt of Coalinga/Hanford area. They were married in September 1951 and bought a home in King City.
Alice received her nurse's training at Santa Clara County Hospital Nursing School. Her first job was for Dr. Ames' office on Second Street. She then worked for Dr. Andrus at the original hospital when it was on Broadway and for many more years after the move to its current location.
She also participated in a brand new program at UC Davis to become a Nurse Practitioner. She and her very good friend Betty Ortali were flown back and forth out of the King City airport to attend classes. Dr. Nash oversaw them as they graduated in the second class of Nurse Practitioners.
All in all, she worked in the community for over 60-years. She worked with several physicians during that time including Dr. Steve Harrison and Dr. Jeanette Perry, of whom she spoke highly.
Alice also loved traveling. She and Jim traveled around the country and to Europe with his World War II vet pals. She loved the southwest and also Belgium.
After his death she continued with Senior Kings & Queens excursions, a trip to Ireland with her cousins, trips to Wyoming with Louis and Rita Echenique, and continued entertaining at home with her once-a-month potluck dinner club. She was also a member of The Tumbleweeds trailer group along with her companion George Folks. She also attended a monthly "Cousin's Lunch" put on by her cousin Karen Ballew in an effort to keep the family close.
Alice is survived by many loving family members including siblings Helen (Tully) Krumm, Evelyn Tully, John Tully, and Nita Tully; nieces Celeste Harvel and Trina Tully-Rodriguez (Dan); nephews Darren Tul-y (Tammie) and Brian Tully (Jennifer); great-nieces Alysha (Krumm) Heatherly, Lani White, Jessica Tully, Julia (Tully) Echenique, Kora Tully, and Ella Tully, Anita Feland, and Ginger (Acosta) Bobadilla; great-nephews Aaron Krumm, Logan Tully, Johnny Rodriguez, and Daniel Rodriguez; several members of the Gaunt family and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Alty, mother Margaret, husband Jim, brother Ed, niece Ursula Harvel, and nephew Derek Krumm.
Her final resting place will be on Tully Mountain.
Celebration of life will be forthcoming.
Donations in lieu of flowers to and the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020