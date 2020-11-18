Amelia Ann Lombardi Horwitz, age 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after living more than 15 years with Parkinson's Disease. Amelia is survived by her husband, Jack Horwitz; her two sons, Michael and David Horwitz; her two brothers, Charles and Stephen Lombardi; several sisters-and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews from both Lombardi and Horwitz families.
Amelia was born Feb. 6, 1948, in King City, Calif., to Charles and Mary Lombardi. She was named after her grandmother, Amalia Nardini Marchioni from Fiumalbo, Italy. From a young age, Amelia was fiercely independent and lived life curiously. She studied art at California State University, Fresno and went on to become a licensed cosmetologist and hair stylist. Creativity and craftsmanship imbued most aspects of Amelia's life, whether it was her love of antiquing with her brothers, volunteering with her sons schools and scouts groups, or her home improvement projects.
If there is one thing anyone could say about Amelia, it is that she was unconditionally and authentically kind. She found the best in people and engaged in conversations in such a way that made people feel important, with friends and strangers alike. From volunteering, to her friendships, to styling hair, building relationships and making people's lives better were Amelia's driving forces in life. Her nieces affectionately referred to her as "Auntie Hot Stuff."
An intimate service with immediate family will be held in King City, Calif. A larger celebration of life will be organized for friends and family at a later date.
Donations in tribute of Amelia may be made to advance Parkinson's research to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, 1-800-708-7644, www.michaeljfox.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.