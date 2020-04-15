|
|
On April 3, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Lewis passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a sudden illness.
Born July 1951 in King City, Tony was a lifelong resident of Monterey County. He was married to Donna, his childhood sweetheart and best friend of 49 years. Tony loved to spend time with his family, driving, gardening, working in his garage and around the house. He was a Coach Operator with Monterey Salinas Transit where he enjoyed his favorite pastime of driving, watching the sunrise, and interacting with passengers for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Jennie and Manuel Lewis of King City and his uncle, Celso Delgado of San Leandro. Tony is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Brian, Dani, and Tim; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's honor to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204.
Tony spent his life loving those around him. Those that felt his love will love and carry him in their hearts forever.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020