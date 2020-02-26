|
|
Born in the winter of 1931, Bernadine Christine Nicolson (Yarber) brought with her 89 charismatic years of strength, love, and support to all those she knew.
Bernadine developed strength at an early age growing up in Kansas before making her way to California. There, she would eventually meet and marry her husband of 59-years, Loren. Through her two daughters, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews, Bernadine showed us that with her strength, she also had an unwavering love for those in her life.
After living the majority of her life in Salinas, Bernadine and Loren retired to Myrtle Creek Ore., where they became reacquainted with the small-town feel of life as they had known in the early days of Salinas. Visits to their home in Myrtle Creek would reaffirm Bernadine's love of those in her life.
Bernadine expressed devotion to her friends and family through her exquisitely curated collection of photographs, news clippings, cards, letters and keepsakes that catalogued their lives. The distance between Bernadine and those she cherished eventually grew too large, prompting her return to California. She spent her remaining time in King City and with it, Bernadine brought with her the support she had been so naturally adept at providing.
Not one to discourage or dissuade, the notion that our reach should exceed our grasp was never lost on Bernadine. "Nana", as she was known to her grand and great grand-children, always knew what to say when sought out for guidance. Perhaps it was her chronicler-like attention to our lives, perhaps it was a gift or perhaps it was her famous french toast, providing her the ability to impart wisdom to each of us.
Strength, love, and support are attributes that Bernadine imparted to her two daughters, Kay Wright (Stephen) and Kathryn Tugel; her grandchildren Charles, Buck, Jason, and Zachary; her nieces Susan Marie and Melisa Lynn; her nephews Christopher and Thumper; her brother-in-law Arnim (Susan); and her great-grandchildren Shelby, Emily, Carter, Max and Samantha.
Bernadine "Deanie" passed away on Monday, January 6. We will miss you Nana, but we celebrate all of the strength, love and support you gave to each of us. On behalf of our family to all of Bernadine's friends who touched her life – thank you. She truly loved each of you so very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of her, to the South County Animal Rescue (SCAR), 150 Kidder St, Soledad, CA 93960; or to the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020