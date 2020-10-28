1/1
Bernarda Marie "Narda" Foletta
1932 - 2020
On Oct. 21, 2020, Mrs. Bernarda (Narda) Marie Foletta died at 88 years of age in Monterey, Calif.
Narda was born on Jan. 3, 1932, in Fort Smith, Ark., then moved with her family to Salinas and attended lower school and high school in Salinas. She married Bill Foletta and spent the rest of her days in King City. She was an active part of the community, participating in fundraisers and often engaging with activities at the Lions Club and St. John's Catholic Church.
Narda was an expert homemaker, often spending her time diligently ironing, tending to her beloved rose bushes, making one of her famous tuna sandwiches or baking an assortment of pies.
Her late husband of 66 years, Bill Foletta, passed away just one month prior to her, proving what a pair they really were. In between the playful bickering sessions with her husband or grandchildren and her thrice weekly hair appointments, Narda was known for making the frequent visitors who walked through her door feel welcomed and loved.
She is survived by her daughters: Diana, Laurie and Jody; her son, Wes; nine grandchildren: Carly, Bronson, Leighann, Lacee, Hunter, MJ, Chase, Wyatt, and Madison; and three great-grandchildren: Presley, Madden and RJ. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Bertha; brother, Ben; husband, Bill; and daughter, Donna.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington FuneralServices, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400,www.EFS-Cares.com.

Published in King City from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
