|
|
Beverly Jeane Rezendes, 84 of King City, passed away on March 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born Aug. 4, 1935 in San Juan Bautista, Calif.
She loved to go shopping and spend time with family and friends. She worked in the lab at Basic Vegetables for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Rezendes Sr.; children, Danny and Cindy (Art); one granddaughter, Katie and her Husband Aaron; two great granddaughters Kennady and Remi; and good friends, Nic and Valerie.
A Visitation will be held on March 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at Eddington Funeral Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos, Calif., at 1:00 p.m. on March 19, 2020.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at 110 Hillcrest Road, in Hollister, Calif. Family and friends are invited to Paines Restaurant at 421 East Street in Hollister following the graveside services.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020