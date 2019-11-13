|
Brian A. Johnson, 59 years old, passed away in Newport .Ore., on Oct. 7th with his family gathered around. He was visiting family in Oregon. He had been a cancer patient for nearly 10 yrs.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Buddy and Mildred Johnson and Roy and Alice Miller.
He leaves behind his parents Jesse and Jewell Johnson of Santa Maria, and a brother Randy Johnson, (Elonor) of Newark, also a sister, Susan Fend, (Gene) of Oxnard. He also leaves a wife Angela Zavala Johnson of Newport, Or. 3 grown children, Josh Johnson, (Heather) of Paso Robles, Brooke Johnson of Newport Or., and Breanne Johnson of Portland Or. He was a proud grand-parent of 3 grandchildren; Jacob and Quinlee Johnson and Roland Bonilla.
He lived most of his life in King City, but later moved to Paso Robles. He worked many years for Con Agra (Basic Veg.) as a mechanic and also in the R and D Dept. Brian was an active member of the SoMoCo Sportsmans club in Lockwood. An avid outdoorsman, hiking, and rock climbing was a great pastime for him. He was also a skilled machinist and handcrafted small dry powder canons. He also was a pilot and built his own airplane. He also enjoyed hang gliding. His hobby was collecting model trains and building small train communities. Brian loved gathering for family functions and was looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner with extended family. He leaves behind many family, friends, cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him.
For family and friends who would like to attend, a memorial service will be held in the Indians above Hunter Liggett, in the spring, a place Brian loved.
Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019