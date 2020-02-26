Home

Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Orradre Building of the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds
King City, CA
Bryan Lee Lyne Conatser


1982 - 2020
Bryan Lee Lyne Conatser Obituary
On Feb. 16, 2020, Bryan Lee Lyne Conatser (and don't you forget it) left us.
He was born and raised in King City, before moving to Lockwood in 1998. He attended King City High School, and graduated with honors in 2000. After high school he attended Cuesta College, and then transferred to Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo. He graduated with a B.S. in Fruit Science with a minor in Viticulture in 2005. He was employed by E. & J. Gallo as Vineyard Manager for the last 15-years.
In 2006, Bryan met the love of his life, Sara Moncrief, and in 2014 they married.
Bryan was a Renaissance man. He loved hunting, fishing, scuba diving, archery, and nature. He also enjoyed winemaking and brewing beer. Dancing, cards, traveling, golf, staying fit, working on his Jeep and Sara's Bronco were other hobbies he enjoyed. He was game for anything new and different. Bryan was an active member of the Pump House Pedro Group and proud champion of the Termite Shootout.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Sara; parents, Larry and Janice Conatser; brother, Michael Conatser (Cyndee); sister, Megan Conatser McCollough (Aaron); grandmother, Mildred Conatser; and many other relatives and dear friends too numerous to list, but not to be forgotten. Also left behind are his beloved pets, Stella, Tucker and Ginger.
A celebration of Bryan's life will be held Friday, February 28 at 12 p.m. at the Orradre Building in King City. If you would like to bring a photo, or written memory of Bryan, they will be displayed.
In lieu of flowers, donate to , preferably animal related, or save and invest your money.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020
