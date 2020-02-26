|
|
Calvin (Cal) Thomas Piearcy 89, of Chualar Calif., passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 at Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad, Calif. Calvin was born Dec. 23, 1930 to John and Sallie Piearcy in Clarita, Okla.
In 1948, at the age of 17 and with $17 in his pocket, Cal arrived in the little town of Chualar, Calif., to mark the beginning of an amazing life and story. Cal started working at various Ag related jobs in his early days. Cal would call square dances in those early days, but in 1950, he met the love of his life, Evelyn Baze.
On Aug. 25, 1951, Calvin and Evelyn married in a small ceremony at the Greenfield Southern Baptist Church starting a journey together that would last almost 68-years. During that time, they raised three children, working and sacrificing to create a great life for them and their family.
In 1958, Cal started working for the Farmers Mercantile Co. in Salinas in their Pump Dept. Cal enjoyed the work he was doing there and mastered the skills necessary to be looked at as one of best in his field. After being encouraged by friends and customers telling him he was wasting his time by not working on his own, he did just that. In 1977, Cal established Industrial Pump Shop along with Tony Hill and Bill Wilson. Ownership would change over the years to include Cal, his childhood friend John Ware and his son Kevin Piearcy. Ownership changed later to include himself, son Kevin and grandson John Piearcy.
In the early 1980's Cal, Kevin and John Ware purchased and started operating Salinas Armature and Motor Works. Cal didn't stop there. Cal was also a cattlemen, a vineyard owner (Le Belle Rose Vineyard) and John Ross wine. Up until the final weeks Cal was still able to enjoy trips to jobsites and to his ranch and vineyard. He asked questions everyday about the businesses and family he created. He made the $17 he showed up with in California go a long way!
Calvin and Evelyn did some traveling to Branson, Mo., Canada, the Caribbean, Arizona and took an Alaskan Cruise given to them by their children for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Calvin was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenfield, Calif., and a member of the Salinas Elks Lodge #614.
We would like to personally thank the entire staff at Eden Valley for their unparalleled love and care that they demonstrated on a daily basis to both Calvin and Evelyn over the past years. They became our family as well. Words can never express our gratitude for their love and support. We will never forget you.
Calvin is survived his daughter, Karen Piearcy (Ray Bunn), Modesto; son, Kevin Piearcy (Renee'), Chualar; sister in laws, Betty Ruth Yates of El Centro, Calif. and Charlotte Baze of Hanford, Calif; Grandchildren Jennifer and Amanda Santiago, Justin, Christopher, Cassie, Amber and John Piearcy; Great grandchildren Dylan and Josie Espinoza; and great-great grandchild Adrian Espinoza along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Piearcy; parents, John and Sallie Piearcy; brothers Daniel (Bud) Piearcy, Albert Leon Piearcy, Floyd (June) Piearcy; sisters Lizzie Mae (Rice) Kelley, Bernice Lovelace, Hattie Marie Nelson; and son, Ronald Piearcy (Carrie).
A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds on 625 Division St. in King City, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the memory of Calvin Piearcy to the Alpha-1 Foundation: www.alpha1.org; the Salinas Valley Fair Heritage Foundation, PO Box 942, King City, CA, 93930; or First Southern Baptist Church, 344 6th St., Greenfield, CA, 93927.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020