We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear sister in Christ, Camilla Gambirasio, 87, who entered in the embrace of the Heavenly Father on March 27, 2020. She was suffering from dementia disease and in December 2017, she went back to Bergamo, Italy. She breathed her last breath in the presence of the sisters of her religious Community.
Sr. Camilla Gambirasio (Virginia) was born on Feb. 4, 1933, in Osio Sotto, Italy, to the parents of the God fearing family of Camillo and Florinda. She is preceded by her parents and two siblings - Giuseppe, Renato - and survived by her sister, Joanna; nephews Flavio, Camillo; and niece Gloria, who faithfully visited and cared for her together with our sisters in Italy.
She joined the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on March 25, 1956, in Bergamo, Italy. Seeing her desire to be missionary in 1957, she was sent to Argentina, where she mastered her Spanish.
In 1961, she came to California, where she rendered her first service to the Oblates of St. Joseph at the minor seminary in Santa Cruz. In 1964 she made her perpetual vows at Santa Cruz. From 1967-2017 she served the Salinas Valley communities with Catechetical Ministry and pastoral Care for the sick.
Sr. Camilla will be remembered as a person of deep prayer and profound faith and humility.
She is known for her simplicity and love for the poor, sick and the needy.
She will be fondly remembered by all. May she Rest in Peace.
Published in King City Rustler from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020