Carlton passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 20, 2020.
He was born in Sacramento to loving parents Edith and Leslie. He later married and had four wonderful sons.
Carlton attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned a degree in engineering. He was a talented water polo player while at Berkeley, scoring four goals in one game.
He was a great business man and innovator, using his vast knowledge and ambition to help large companies such as Meyer's Tomatoes and Corn Nuts grow and succeed.
He loved the outdoors and spent several years living in Hawaii where he enjoyed free diving and Marlin fishing. He was also an accomplished Eagle Scout. Carlton loved camping with his children and teaching them all he knew.
Carlton is survived by sons Mark, Eric and John as well as several grandchildren and great–grandchildren.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020