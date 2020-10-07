1/1
Charles Raymond Bell
1946 - 2020
Charles Bell was born in San Francisco on Sept. 11, 1946. He passed away in Roseville, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2020. He was raised in King City by his parents, Bertram and June Bell. He was the grandson of Ray and Alma Bengard.
Charles graduated from Salinas High School and Fresno State. His lifelong occupation was as a Certified Public Accountant. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, and boating.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Lynette Barrier of Salinas; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Michael Mitchell of Lincoln, Calif.; his nephew and best friend Brad Stewart of Roseville; and his Bell cousins, Richard, Leslie, Michael and Robert.
A graveside service will be held at a future date in King City.

Published in King City from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
