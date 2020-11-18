Mr. Chester (Chet) A. Sarina, 93 of King City, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born April 23rd, 1927 in Greenfield, Calif.
Chet served in the U.S. Coast Guard and received an Honorable Discharge in May of 1946. He married Marjorie Sarina on Nov. 24, 1948.He loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood, gardening and dancing with his wife Marge, who he was married to for 73 years. He worked for the Mercantile Company and Carl's before retiring from Fairway Market in King City.
Chet was a member of the King City Volunteer Fire Department, the Silver Kings and Queens and the Knights of Columbus. He was a devout catholic and member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Chet is survived by his wife, Marjorie; three sons, Michael, Craig, and Larry; daughter, Annette; his grandchildren, Brian, Amy, Tyson, Jeremy, Ryan, Stephen, Brandon, Kaitlynn, Jackson; and 12 great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a 6:00 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. All services will be held at the Eddington Funeral Services Chapel. Space is limited due to the current COVID-19 protocols.
There will be a Graveside Service, approximately 12:00 p.m. noon, at the King City Cemetery where Chet will be laid to rest with Military Honors.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.