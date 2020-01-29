|
|
Born in Monterey Park, Calif., on June 26, 1948. Passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chris is survived by her son Greg Gibbons (Emily) and daughter Nikki Stovall (Shane). Chris also had five grandchildren that she cherished and who will miss her: Skyler, Shayne, Max, Ryan and Charlotte. She is also survived by her brothers Frank and Jeff and sister Pam.
Chris was an amazing mom, friend and most of all Grandma. She was so kind and giving to anyone she met.
Working as an engineer as her career and retiring as a grandma. We will miss her and never forget how amazing she was to all of us.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, who she lovingly cared for in their later years, Larry and Lillian Roney, and her brother Larry Roney.
Chris has numerous nieces and nephews who will always remember her generosity.
Graveside service to be held in King City on Feb. 3, 2020 at noon.
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020