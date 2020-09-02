Craig Wiley passed away peacefully on August 28 surrounded by family. Born June 10, 1935 to LW (Jack) and Jean Wiley, he graduated from Gonzales High School in 1953 and the University of California, Berkeley in 1957. Following college, he served in the army, training in the Medical Corp while stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He married the love of his life, Sally, in December 1957, and they were together until her death in 2014.
Craig was a member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity and Grace Lutheran Church. He spent many volunteer hours calling bingo at Mee Memorial Hospital, leading agricultural tours and selling Clam Chowder Feed tickets for the Monterey County Agricultural Museum (MCARLM). For several years, he was a member of the Lockwood Valley Pheasant Club.
An avid Bears fan, Craig rarely missed a Cal football game, thoroughly enjoying the camaraderie of the friends and family at the tailgates before and after the games. Known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and their friends, he loved his annual trips to the Lair of the Bear and hosted the Lair staff at the ranch every summer.
His greatest love, however, was his family. If you were lucky enough to spend time talking to him, he would regale you with stories of his children and grandchildren. He could not have been a prouder father and grandfather.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allan (Buck) Wiley, Craig is survived by his sister, Moira Attwell of Austin, Texas.
Surviving Craig and Sally are their children: Cathy (Ed), Mike (Amy), Rich (Kirsten) and John (Liz); and grand-children: Nick, Haley, Audrey, Matt, Cassidy, Mackenzie, Amanda, Ben and Andi.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it's safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mee Memorial Hospital Foundation, 300 Canal Street, King City, CA 93930 or donate online at https://meememorial.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400,www.EFS-Cares.com.