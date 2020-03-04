|
|
Delwin Dedini, 94, formerly of King City, passed away on Thursday, February 20.
Delwin Francis Dedini was born in King City on July 20, 1925. He grew up hunting, fishing and tracking with the Salinan Indians at his family's adobe at the Indians. When World War II took many of his high school classmates to war, he received a deferment because he grew wheat and raised hogs.
He met Winona Mae West at a dance in King City and they fell in love. Two months after they were married in 1951, Uncle Sam drafted him into the Army. He was sent to Okinawa during the Korean War. In the Army, he was a cook and baker. He learned to keep his commanding officers on his good side by having ready fresh coffee and their favorite pies when they would stop by the mess hall in the evening.
Upon returning to King City, he started growing barley and raising cattle. Dedini loved being at the ranch and he loved animals. Winona helped him at the ranch. He was a devoted husband to Winona. They were married 50-years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Winona, and his brother, Eldon Dedini. He is survived by his son, Alan Francis Dedini; his daughter, Arlene Dedini Anderson; granddaughter Jodi Dewey; and grandson Kasen Dedini.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Altadena Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 742, Altadena, CA 91003-0742.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Mar. 6, 2020. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Mar. 7th, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020