|
|
Born June 1, 1926, to James and Agnus (Smid) Carroll in Chicago, Ill., fourth of five children. He attended elementary and high school on the southside of Chicago.
Don worked as a paper boy as well as at the local riding stables where he bought his first horse at the age of 15. After high school, he worked at the Stockyard in Chicago until being drafted into the Army in September of 1944, he was 18 years old.
He was assigned to the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division of the 222nd Regiment in France, where he was a foot soldier. His division ended up liberating Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany towards the end of the war and he was honorably discharged in 1947. After the war he moved to California where he was a cowboy and attended college at Cal Poly. There he met Edith Givens and they were married in 1952.
After college he worked on ranches and feedlots in California and Arizona, until he was nearly 40 years old and decided to go back to college (Cal Poly) to become an Agriculture teacher.
He taught in King City, Calif., where he had a very successful Agricultural and FFA program until he retired in 1988, at 65. A few years later Don and Edith moved to Shady Cove, Ore., so he could fish and play golf; two of his favorite hobbies.
He enjoyed volunteering and helping people where he could, weekly cleaning of the church, teaching night and weekend classes in welding, fly fishing, fly rod making and fly-tying.
He was a kind, caring and highly respected educator, a true patriot, who loved the outdoors, livestock, horses, and people. Additional hobbies included dancing, riding horses, telling stories, wood working and leather tooling.
Don loved being surrounded by family and friends.
Don is survived by Edith his wife of 68 years, their four children, Jim (Melanie), Mary Lynn, Don Jr. (Donna) and Bill (Jo Marie). He had 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and his sister Lory Parker.
Memorial contributions can be made to the King City Young Farmers Foundation to help sponsor the existing "Don Carroll Scholar-ship."
Please send contributions with attention to Chris Pope, P.O. Box 712 King City, CA 93930.
Memorial services will be held in Paso Robles, CA in May of 2020
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020