On Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 86, Donald L. Miller passed away in his home with his son Brian by his side.
Donald was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Miller, his daughter Paula Miller, and his granddaughters Dana and Lisa.
Don served his country in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon returning to King City, he was a businessman.
Don enjoyed living in King City and his daily outings around town. Don was loved by his family and will greatly be missed.
He is survived by Brian (Tina) Heather and Dusty, Bruce (Tanya) Brittney and Joshua, Steve (Linda) and Amanda.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020