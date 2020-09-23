1/1
Ed Copley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Henry Copley, 88, a lifelong resident of King City, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home. Ed was born December 24, 1931, in King City.
Ed graduated from King City High School and attended Hartnell College. He transferred to Berkley before entering the military. He returned home and spent his career as a cattle rancher in Wildhorse Canyon on the Copley Ranch. He, with his parents and brothers, became successful ranchers and raised a family in King City.
Ed's favorite passion was sports. Every Friday night during football season you could find him in the King City High School Stadium watching his favorite football team, the King City Mustangs. For most of his life, he kept stats on the high school sports and to this day, you will find them stored away at his home.
While he was truly a sports enthusiast, there was nothing he enjoyed more than high school sports. Ed is credited for starting the Junior Basketball League in King City for the recreation department. His love for sports was across the board. He supported Adult and Youth sports programs in the community as a participant, coach and official.
How can we ever forget, "The Copley Hop." King City has lost one it's Sports Historians. He will truly be missed.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Cara Williams; granddaughter, Alli Williams; grandson, Carson Williams; nephews, Steve Copley, Larry Copley, David Copley and niece, Janet McConnel.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in King City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved