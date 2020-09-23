Edwin Henry Copley, 88, a lifelong resident of King City, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home. Ed was born December 24, 1931, in King City.
Ed graduated from King City High School and attended Hartnell College. He transferred to Berkley before entering the military. He returned home and spent his career as a cattle rancher in Wildhorse Canyon on the Copley Ranch. He, with his parents and brothers, became successful ranchers and raised a family in King City.
Ed's favorite passion was sports. Every Friday night during football season you could find him in the King City High School Stadium watching his favorite football team, the King City Mustangs. For most of his life, he kept stats on the high school sports and to this day, you will find them stored away at his home.
While he was truly a sports enthusiast, there was nothing he enjoyed more than high school sports. Ed is credited for starting the Junior Basketball League in King City for the recreation department. His love for sports was across the board. He supported Adult and Youth sports programs in the community as a participant, coach and official.
How can we ever forget, "The Copley Hop." King City has lost one it's Sports Historians. He will truly be missed.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Cara Williams; granddaughter, Alli Williams; grandson, Carson Williams; nephews, Steve Copley, Larry Copley, David Copley and niece, Janet McConnel.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.