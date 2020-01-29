|
Frank L. Wellman, 73, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass.
He was born Nov. 15, 1946 in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the son of Bill and Lorraine Wellman.
Frank graduated from King City High School, class of 1964. Following graduation he attended classes at Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif.
Frank served with the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Before being deployed to Vietnam he married Lillian Beebe in 1968. They were together for 51 years.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed playing golf with friends. He was an avid fan of baseball and football.
Frank was predeceased by his parents. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Alison Wellman Smith and her husband Brian Smith of Littleton, Mass. He is also survived by his cousins, Lee Robb of Concord, Mass., and David Simpson of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada.
Per Frank's wishes, there will be no memorial services.
Donations may be made in his honor to Operation Delta Dog or the .
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020