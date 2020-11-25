Gene Johnson 88, of Lockwood, passed away in Templeton, Calif., on Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Lamar, Ark., to parents Wesley and Orla Johnson.
Gene married his high school sweetheart Frankie Taylor in 1951. They were married for 69 years. Gene and Frankie had two children, Paula Lynette and Martin Gene Johnson. He had one brother, Gerald.
Gene farmed the Zabala ranch between Greenfield and Soledad for 21 Years. Farming for Gene was like breathing….. But it had to be in a John Deere!
In 1976, Gene and Frankie moved to Missouri, farming 1800 acres of Cattle and Row Crop. As Gene's parents were getting older, Gene and Frankie moved back to be near them in 1981. They settled out in Lockwood, making friends and reconnecting with the ones they had left behind. Scotty and Ruby Hayes were their lifelong friends and travel mates!
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Orla Johnson; brother, Gerald; daughter, Paula Lynette (Johnson) Duquin; granddaughter, Catherine Duquin; and grandson, Wesley Austin Johnson.
Gene has three granddaughters: Audra (Harry) Madsen, Alyson (Bryson) Burpo and Sally (Dan) Jones; great-grandchildren: Julia Madsen, Kaylee Burpo, Kendyl Burpo, Zane Bicknell and Austin Jones.
Besides Gene loving his family, he loved flying, farming, boating and fishing!
Gene owned his own plane for years. He and Frankie made many trips around the country. For several years, Gene flew all over Mexico for "Doctors Without Borders." He loved taking the boat out in Morro Bay to Salmon fish with family and friends.
Isaiah 40:31
Yet those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; They will mount up with wings like eagles, They will run and not get tired, They will walk and not become weary.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.