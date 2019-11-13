|
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Mrs. Hannah Phyllis Frew died in her home in Salinas, Calif.
She was born July 2, 1932 in King City, Calif., to John Franklin Ingram and Irene Elizabeth Ingram. Her family were homesteaders in the Santa Lucia area south of Big Sur.
Three sons, Robert (wife Cyndee), Randy and Alan Anthony (wife Myra), survive Hannah. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Hannah was preceded in death by her parents, her 9 siblings and her husband Derald Frew.
While being a housewife, and raising her 3 sons during the first 15 years of raising her kids, Hannah was interested in art, reading, water skiing, camping, bowling and keeping up with friends in her community.
Later, she went to work as a medical office assistant, and then she was a property manager for most of her working career. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family. Our beloved mother and grandmother will be missed.
Private family services will be held.
