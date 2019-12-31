|
It is with great sadness that the family of Howard Sandage announce his passing after a brief illness with cancer, on Dec. 22nd, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Malvern, Ark., on June 9, 1926.
As a child he later moved to Donaldson, Ark., with his parents and two siblings. His dad was a farmer.
He served in the U.S. Army (1944–1946). After being discharged he ended up in Santa Maria, Calif., where he met and married his wife, Sue. They had one daughter, Renee.
In the mid 50's he started Rich Sand Service Company in San Ardo. He retired after 35 years in business to enjoy the ranch. The remainder of his days he enjoyed ranching, hunting, attended various rodeos with his family and most of all, visiting with his friends.
Howard will be remembered by his daughter, Renee (Dudley) Little; grandchildren, Justin (Leigh), Denelle (Erin) and Brandon (Nika) Little, and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue.
Family and friends gathered for a Celebration of Life, held on Saturday, Dec. 28th, 2019, at the San Bernardo Grange Hall in San Ardo.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The San Bernardo Grange, P.O. Box 105, San Ardo, CA 93450.
For additional information contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020