|
|
|
James (Jim) Gordon Parsons, 73, of King City passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Jim was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Bakersfield, Calif.
There are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Jim to the California Highway Patrol Widows and Orphans Trust Fund, P.O. Box 161209, Sacramento, CA 95816; the ; veterans organizations or .
Additional information will follow.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, 831-385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019