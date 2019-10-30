Home

Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
James "Jim" Parsons


1946 - 2019
James "Jim" Parsons Obituary
James (Jim) Gordon Parsons, 73, of King City passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Jim was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Bakersfield, Calif.
There are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Jim to the California Highway Patrol Widows and Orphans Trust Fund, P.O. Box 161209, Sacramento, CA 95816; the ; veterans organizations or .
Additional information will follow.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, 831-385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
