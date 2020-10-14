Jean Marie Mason Taylor passed away in Corona, Calif., on Oct. 10,2020. Jean was born April 8, 1925 in San Jose, Calif. She was the only child of Robert and Gladys Mason, and was fondly known as "Jimmie" in her family growing up.

Jean married Frank Taylor from King City on Aug. 24, 1946. Thus she became the wife of a farmer which lead her to many adventures in King City and on the family ranch near San Ardo, Calif. She enjoyed volunteering at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City and The Steinbeck House in Salinas.

Jean and Frank were long time members of Grace Lutheran Church in King City. Jean and Frank spent several years in San Luis Obispo at the Villages, where Frank passed away in 2006. They were married 60 years.

Jean moved to Corona, Calif., to be near her daughter, Beth Buckey, and her family. Jean is survived by her children: Mike Taylor of Hollister, his wife Kathy; April Taylor Vossler of Solvang, her husband Dan; and Beth Taylor Buckey of Corona, and her husband John. Jean also leaves her grandsons: Ben Taylor, his wife, Amelie; Abby Taylor Silva, her husband, Paul Silva; John Buckey III; and Christopher Buckey. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Olivia Silva, Noelle Silva, Henri Taylor, and Edmond Taylor.

The family takes blessed joy in knowing that Frank and Jean are united in the presence of Jesus. Family graveside services will be held at King City Cemetery at a later date.

