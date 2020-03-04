|
|
Joanne was born in Smethport, Pa., to Edwin and Flora Bouton. She was the youngest of three siblings. Her brother, Eastman, was ten years her senior, and her sister, Barbara, was five years her senior. She attended elementary and high school in Smethport, then worked various jobs in town after graduation. She went on to Duke University to receive a degree as a Registered Nurse in three years, graduating in 1947.
After graduation, she practiced as a Registered Nurse in Connecticut and New York, but soon returned home to Smethport to care full time for her ailing father. It is there that she met her future husband, Kirk S. Dunwoody, who was visiting a friend while on leave from the Navy.
Joanne and Kirk were married Aug. 5, 1950, and moved around the country as well as across the Pacific to Guam, while Kirk served in the Navy. While they traveled and moved, they had five children.
In 1957 Joanne and Kirk settled in Sunnyvale, Calif., to raise their children. Joanne was always involved in the PTA and other activities at the various schools her children attended (music, plays, all-night-parties, sports, etc).
In 1989, they moved to King City to be closer to their daughter and her family. Joanne became an active member of the King City community with involvement in Silver Kings and Queens, MCARLM, Mee Memorial Service League, Timshel and especially St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Joanne even became a volunteer aide at her grandson's elementary school.
Joanne is survived by her five children: Stephen Dunwoody (De-nise), Keith Dunwoody, Jeff Dunwoody, Joann Masters (Richard), and Kevin Dunwoody (Michelle), seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Alicia, Jeffrey, Michael, Sam, Jessica and Seth and fourteen great grandchildren (13 boys and 1 girl). Joanne is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on 301 Bassett St. in King City at 11:00 a.m., on Apr, 3, 2020. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church's Guild Hall at noon. Internment of her ashes will take place at King City Cemetery following the reception at 2:00 p.m. for family.
Joanne asked that donations be made in her memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 847, King City, CA 93930.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020