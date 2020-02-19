|
|
John "Jack" Royal Warner passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 16 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in Olivia, Minn., on Nov. 30,1924 to Royal and Esther Warner.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-46 in the South Pacific. Jack began his career as a master carpenter in Minnesota, and moved to King City in 1958 where he carried out his trade for 40-plus years. During this time he helped build many houses, buildings, and other structures that are still standing in King City.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, gardening, and family barbecues.
Jack is survived by two sons: Lee (Vickie) Warner, Jeff (Julie) Warner, and one daughter: Laurie (Eliseo) Martinez; grandchildren: Jenny (Tobin) Vigil, Shelly (Dale) Robinson, Jesse (Leigh) Warner, Julie Warner, David Warner, Vanessa Partida, Christopher Martinez, and Caroline Martinez; great-grandchildren: Avery Vigil, Dale Robinson Jr., Ellie Robinson, Emerson Warner, and Percival Warner.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill and George Warner, and his wife, Marilyn Warner.
Family and close friends are invited to graveside services with military honors at 11:00 a.m., Feb. 21, 2020, in King City District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice VNA and the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020