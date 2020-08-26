1/1
Juana Rosales Martinez
1952 - 2020
Juana Rosales Martinez, 67 of Taft, Calif., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. Juana was born on Oct. 15, 1952, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico.
A "Limited Attendance" Visitation is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., follwed by a 6:00 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary at Eddington Funeral Chapel in King City.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the King City District Cemetery at 1010 Broadway in King City.
Additional information will follow next week.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

Published in King City from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
