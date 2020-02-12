|
|
Juanita M. Duckworth was born June 4, 1933 in Long Beach, Calif. She was primarily raised in San Lucas, Calif., but spent the last 60-years in San Ardo, Calif.
Juanita was a homemaker and once her girls were grown she enjoyed raising her birds. Her favorites were the doves and finches, but on occasion she would raise black birds who had fallen out of their nests. She enjoyed gardening and the harvest of that labor.
She passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Duckworth. They were married for 65-years. She is survived by her four girls, Debbie, Susan, Vickie, and Cathy; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has a sister, Lois Cattanach, of Oregon and a brother, William Lawton.
She was known as mom, grandma, aunt Nita, sister and a friend to many. She will be missed.
Per Juanita's request, no services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020