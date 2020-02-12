Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Duckworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita M. Duckworth


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita M. Duckworth Obituary
Juanita M. Duckworth was born June 4, 1933 in Long Beach, Calif. She was primarily raised in San Lucas, Calif., but spent the last 60-years in San Ardo, Calif.
Juanita was a homemaker and once her girls were grown she enjoyed raising her birds. Her favorites were the doves and finches, but on occasion she would raise black birds who had fallen out of their nests. She enjoyed gardening and the harvest of that labor.
She passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Duckworth. They were married for 65-years. She is survived by her four girls, Debbie, Susan, Vickie, and Cathy; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has a sister, Lois Cattanach, of Oregon and a brother, William Lawton.
She was known as mom, grandma, aunt Nita, sister and a friend to many. She will be missed.
Per Juanita's request, no services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -