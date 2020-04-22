|
On April 19, 2020, Linda Grogan passed away with her family by her side. Linda was born July 1944 in Stillwater, Okla. Linda moved to King City as a child where she lived the rest of her life. Linda married Ray Grogan in April of 1962.
She drove a beet truck for a local farmer, went on to drive a school bus for St. John's School, and then with the Monterey County Office of Education for 36 years.
Linda loved shopping, but her favorite hobby was baking. She would bake for all her kids on the bus, the kids at San Lucas School, the church, friends and family. Linda was an active member of the First Baptist Church in King City.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Crouch; father, Jessie Crouch; and step father, V.O Crouch.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ray Grogan; her children, Roger (Kathlene) Grogan of King City, Debbie (Rob) Kennefick of Salinas and her grandchildren, Adam, Matt and Savannah.
The family would like to thank all the care givers, Irma, Diana, Bernice, Rose, Lydia and Hospice.
In lieu of flower donations may be made to the VNA/Hospice of Monterey County.
A Viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel. Linda will be laid to rest in the King City District Cemetery where the family will conduct Private Graveside Services.
A Formal Celebration of Life for Linda will take place at the First Baptist Church in King City at a later date.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020