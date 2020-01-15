|
|
Lloyd was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved with his parents, Walter and Martha Ebel, along with three siblings and his maternal grand-mother, to Salinas, Calif. Shortly after WWII.He graduated from Salinas High School and Hartnell College.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years, part of that time spent in Korea, shortly after the war.
Lloyd loved to read, and spent much of his life among books, managing Cal Book in San Diego, after working at bookstores on college campuses at Tempe, AZ and Cal Davis.
Twice married. Twice Widowed. He has one son, Michael, from his first marriage to Lynne (Tavernetti).
After his second marriage to Teri (Wenzel), he had a detour in careers, managing Denny's in King City.
After a work-related back injury, he moved to Gilroy where he and Teri managed an apartment complex. Lloyd moved back to King City after Teri passed away and lived at the Meyers Senior housing facility.
Lloyd was predeceased by his two brothers, Lyle and Lowell. He is survived by his son, Michael, and his sister, Karen Smith (Rod).
A very special thank you to his caregiver, and an angel in disguise, Sandra Teneyuque.
Lloyd would also want to thank the wonderful staff at Eden Valley Care Center, with special acknowledgments to Melissa, Chad and Karen.
We will miss you and love you always, Lloyd. Go with God.
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020