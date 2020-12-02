Heaven has another angel; Maria Elena Morales was born on May 5, 1931, and died peacefully on Nov.27, 2020. Maria is now in the waiting arms of her husband, Manuel Sr., in heaven. Maria was born in Guadalupe y Calvo, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Jose and Concepcion Parra 89 years ago.
Maria completed a business/secretary AA degree. During that time, she competed for beauty queen, and won that title. Maria was introduced to her future husband, Manuel Morales, by her close friend. They married in 1959 and remained married for the next 51 years until his death in 2010. Maria and Manuel moved to Littlefield, Texas, in 1961 and stayed for a several years, until they decided to move to the sleepy town of King City, Calif., and raised their three children.
Maria was a homemaker and later went to work for Basic Vegetable Products part-time for 20 years. She was a member of the Saint John's Catholic Church and attended weekly, until she was unable to. Maria and Manuel not only had a love for family, but they also had a love of roses. They would graft one color rose with another to see what new colors it would make. Maria loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Maria was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grand-ma, great-grandma, aunt, sister-in-law, godmother and a dear friend to many.
Maria is survived by her sons, Luis (Elizabeth) Morales and Manuel Jr (Kim) Morales; her daughter, Dolores Morales; her grandchildren, Emilia Morales and Matthew Morales; her great-grandson, Julian; sisters-in-law's, Eloisa Morales and Esperanza Morales; nieces Aurora Melchor Dominguez and Concepcion De La Mora (they grew up together and who were like sister to Maria); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Morales; parents; and all of her siblings.
We would like to give special thanks to Mayra Serrato, mom's caretaker for years, knowing that our mother was cared for with patience, understanding and dedication.
A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, followed by a 6 p.m. Rosary at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church on 504 N. Third St. in King City. Burial will follow in the King City District Cemetery.
For additional information contact, Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400www.EFS-Cares.com.