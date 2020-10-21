1/1
Maria Graciela Sainz de Merkle
1932 - 2020
Maria Graciela Sainz de Merkle, was born in Limoncito, Sinaloa, Mexico. Gracie dearly loved her brothers and sisters, and enjoyed the outdoor life of raising cattle and farming the family land. Her family had only a few generations ago settled Limoncito. She often shared fond memories of how she made her own cheese and butter and sold it at the market.
Gracie met her husband, Joseph Merkle, while he was farming tomatoes in Mexico and followed him as a faithful and loving wife from Sinaloa, Mexico to California to Argentina and back to California, where they finally settled in Paso Robles. She transferred her love of farming into her garden. Her motherly care extended beyond her own daughter and touched a great many people through her actions of kindness, care and dedication. Gracie truly moved with faith and had a deep love for God.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra; son-in-law, Phillippe; and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alexandra Nicolay; by her brother and sisters, Jesus Sainz, Maria Luisa Sainz de Hernandez, Gertrude Sainz de Lopez; and her step sons and daughters, James Merkle, Kathryn Machak, Jose Merkle, Karen Borzini and Robert Merkle.
Our mother Gracie will be greatly missed but mostly remembered and celebrated for her selfless love and service.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Mission San Miguel on 775 Mission Street in San Miguel, Calif. Burial will follow in the Paso Robles District Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400.

Published in King City from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mission San Miguel
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
