Marie Doyle Goodwin, 99 of King City, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Marie was born near Minneapolis, Minn., to the Mortensons. Her mother died when she was three and she was sent to an orphanage in Owatonna, Minn. Adopted by Leo and Gertie Lehman a few months later, she lived on their 80 acre farm in Solway, Minn., with her adoptive brother, and later his wife, and their growing family until she was 18.
At 18, she moved to Bradley to work in the Bradley Cafe, where she was regularly "heckled" by John R. Doyle from King City. They were married on March 24, 1941. In 1944, they joined John's parents in their florist business in King City, building it up to a florist and gift shop and nursery. After John's death on Nov 5, 1967, she continued to run the business for six years.
On August 11, 1973, Marie married William (Bill) Goodwin. They started and operated an accounting and tax service until his death on Nov. 3, 1997.
Marie was a fun loving hard worker. Her home and her florist shop were full of friends and laughter. She had many years of camping, fishing and hunting with friends & family. She took care of her aging mother-in-law as well as numerous others, young and old. She is known for her humor, her loving and kind disposition, and her excellent cooking. Her pies, especially the lemon meringue, were legendary.
She was a member of the King City Kings & Queens, the Rebekahs and Eastern Star. After retiring, she became involved with the Monterey County Agricultural & Rural Life Museum as Treasurer, Board member, and any other way she could be of help. She was in the Mee Memorial Hospital Service League and was always ready help anyone who needed it. She was honored with the 2001 Outstanding Service award from Mee Memorial Hospital; named King City Citizen of the Year in 2003; and Valley Heritage Day Grand Marshall in 2004. Her last two years were spent at Carmelo Park Care Home in Monterey, where she received excellent loving care and impressed everyone with her humor and unfailingly kind and sweet nature.
She is preceded in death by both her husbands; her adoptive brother; and numerous step-children. She is survived by many step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a small private burial at King City Cemetery, and a Memorial Service for all TBA.
Donations in her honor may be sent to the MCARLM, Mee Memorial Hospital or King City Bible Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.