Marilyn Noreen Winchell-Starks, age 84, was received into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Riverton, Wyo. She was born on March 19, 1936, in Huntington Park, Orange, Calif., to Helen Marie Bromser of Oakland, Calif., and William Ferlin Hunt, and was later adopted by her father, Cyril Charles Winchell, of San Lucas, Monterey, Calif.
She was married to Donald C. Clausen, Sr. of King City, Monterey, Calif., and later divorced. She was married to Charles Henry Starks in the LDS Ogden Temple on Sept. 2, 2006.
Marilyn was a retired RN and retired teacher from Arapaho School, where she taught and then worked as the Federal Programs Director. She and her husband, Charles, served a two-year mission in the Philippine Islands, working to raise the economic and self-reliance levels of young people through the LDS Church's Perpetual Education Fund, traveling over 50,000 miles by air, water and land. She served as a teacher and president in Primary, Sunday School and Relief Society, as a ward family history consultant, as ward missionaries in the Mountain View ward, and as an ordinance worker in the Ogden, Utah, Temple for over five years.
She had a great love for the Church, and was very gifted in genealogy and indexing historical records. She created several record books for Hudson, Lander, Milford and South Pass City cemeteries and funeral homes, all of which are catalogued in Fremont County's local libraries. She served a two-year mission as an online genealogy consultant for Family Search - helping to guide people, worldwide, with their research. She also served a two-year mission indexing over 44,000 military draft records of American soldiers.
Marilyn was the embodiment of elegance, dignity, grace and love. She loved reading, family barbecues, flower gardening at her homes in Lander, Riverton and Ogden, and traveling with her husband, Charles. Her greatest joy with her husband was their family – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Henry Starks of Riverton, Wyo; sister-in-law, Linda Winchell of San Ardo, Monterey, Calif.; Donald C. Clausen, Jr. and wife, Debra of Stansbury Park, Utah; Rick A. Clausen and wife, Kashane of Mesa, Ariz.; Matthew D. Clausen and wife, Susan of Ironwood, Mich.; Michael K. Starks and wife, Jana of Riverton, Wyo.; daughters: Renee A. Fehlauer and husband, Jim Fehlauer, of Edmond, Okla.; Michelle A. Olsen of Basin, Wyo; and Carol [Starks] Harper of Riverton, Wyo.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Eileen Winchell; brother, William F. Winchell; and grandparents, Gustav and Nora Gallagher Bromser; Ernest and Natividad Verdugo Denton; and William and Josephine Ferlin Hunt.
Services were held on Wednesday, October 28 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 430 Elizabeth Drive in Riverton, Wyo.
Condolences may be sent to: The Starks Family, 3221 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.
Donations can be made in Marilyn's name to a charity of choice
.