Marvin Lee Bailey, 74, of Lockwood passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born, Aug. 27, 1945 in Lockwood, Calif.
Marvin was a Native American Indian from Salinan Tribe, aka "Lil Brave." He loved to Karaoke with his friends, Tim and Shelly. He liked watching NASCAR and enjoyed playing his guitar and writing Country songs. He will be missed.
Marvin is survived by his son, Josh Bailey; sisters, Dollie Tognetti, Carla Wigginton, Tina Shaffer; numerous nieces and nephews; and his granddaughter, Paige, who he loved to go visit.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Shaffer and Sid Bailey; brothers, Sid Bailey, Bobby Lee Bailey, Dean Wigginton; and niece, Rosie Rosalas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For additional information, you may contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Marvin was a Native American Indian from Salinan Tribe, aka "Lil Brave." He loved to Karaoke with his friends, Tim and Shelly. He liked watching NASCAR and enjoyed playing his guitar and writing Country songs. He will be missed.
Marvin is survived by his son, Josh Bailey; sisters, Dollie Tognetti, Carla Wigginton, Tina Shaffer; numerous nieces and nephews; and his granddaughter, Paige, who he loved to go visit.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Shaffer and Sid Bailey; brothers, Sid Bailey, Bobby Lee Bailey, Dean Wigginton; and niece, Rosie Rosalas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For additional information, you may contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in King City from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.