Maxine C. Cozby was born on Aug. 28, 1917, in Leedy, Okla. She married our father, Melvin Cozby, on March 4, 1934. They were married for 74-years. Maxine passed away on April 13, 2020, after living a long and inspiring life.
She was always a hard worker, picking cotton and following the fruit crops to California. They settled in King City in 1942 where they raised their three children, Joseph, Connie and Maxine.
She had five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend, Christian, Bible class teacher, artist, quilter, and gardener (she loved her roses). She was never afraid to try new things. She built her own kitchen cabinets and helped remodel their home.
Private services will be held at the King City Cemetery.
Published in King City Rustler from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020