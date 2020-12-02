1/1
Michael Allen Wittmann
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Allen Wittmann, 67 of San Ardo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born, June 29, 1953, in King City.
Michael enjoyed trick roping, swimming, downhill skiing, golf, and miniature golf, but especially trick roping.
His rope was constantly tangled. So Earl Escobar, who lived next door at the time, stopped in one day and showed him all the tricks of trick roping and from that day on trick roping was his life. Thank you Earl.
Michael is survived by his mother, Julie Wittmann of San Ardo; sisters: Jacquie Dial of Galt, Calif., and Kristi Sinklier of Jamestown, Calif.; and brother, Scott Wittmann of San Ardo, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Wittmann, in 2000.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved