Michael Allen Wittmann, 67 of San Ardo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born, June 29, 1953, in King City.
Michael enjoyed trick roping, swimming, downhill skiing, golf, and miniature golf, but especially trick roping.
His rope was constantly tangled. So Earl Escobar, who lived next door at the time, stopped in one day and showed him all the tricks of trick roping and from that day on trick roping was his life. Thank you Earl.
Michael is survived by his mother, Julie Wittmann of San Ardo; sisters: Jacquie Dial of Galt, Calif., and Kristi Sinklier of Jamestown, Calif.; and brother, Scott Wittmann of San Ardo, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Wittmann, in 2000.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.