Tony Rutherford, 51, of Denair, Calif., passed away on Jan. 13th, 2020 with family by his side. He was born Apr. 24, 1968 in Van Nuys, Calif., to Fred & Sandra Rutherford.
He is survived by his older sister, Patricia (Larry) Morgan-Ott of Oroville, Calif, & her children Sandra Neal (32) & Chance Morgan (27); his younger brother & best friend Andy (Caley) Rutherford & their daughters Cheyenne (21) & Dakota (14) of Denair, Calif.; Aunt Sharon Taylor; cousins Melanie (Richard) Cavaletto & daughter Annalisa (20); Brian Taylor & daughter Samantha Toole (25).
He Graduated from King City High School in 1987 and continued his education at West Hills Community College with his Associates Degree in Plant Science. Tony became an official Bulldog at Fresno State and graduated in 2000 with his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business. He worked at Monsanto for five years and Sensient Technologies for the last 15 years.
In honor of Tony's legacy, memorial contributions can be made to the Tony Rutherford Memorial Scholarship at F&M Bank in Turlock, Calif., through Venmo account @TonyRutherfordMemorial or mailed to 2425 E Monte Vista Ave. Denair, CA 95316.
A celebration of life reception will be at 5 p.m., February 8th at the Denair Community Center on 3850 North Gratton Road in Denair, Calif.
For additional information please contact Caley Rutherford 209-613-9228
