Myrna Jean Tatom, 79, of Paso Robles passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Danish Care Center in Atascadero, Calif.
Myrna was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Greenfield, Calif.
She was a teacher of ceramics for 10 years. She was the store owner of "Gifts by Myrna" for six years in King City on N. Third St. before her foot problems forced her to close shop.
She was married 61 and-a-half years to Gyle Tatom. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles for 30 years.
Myrna is survived by her husband Gyle; son, Dale Tatom; Daughter Sherri Jeppesen; sister, Irene Hill; four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great grandchild, many nieces and nephews.
SERVICE INFORMATION:
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Feb, 22, 2020, at the First Methodist Church on 915 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles, Calif.
A Visitation will be held for family and friends on Feb. 29, 2020, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel in King City.
Inurnment will take place in Oak Park Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations sent to Eddington Funeral Services Chapel to assist the family.
For additional information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
