Patricia "Patti" Lee O'Donnell, 79 of Bradley, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Patti was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Chicago, Ill.
Patti loved spending time with family and her many animals. She enjoyed camping, fishing and taking road trips.
Patti was a member of True Life Christian Fellowship Church, the Lockwood Ladies Lunch Group, the Lockwood BUNKO and Card Group and the Silver Kings and Queens. She was co-manager of the Lockwood Community Thrift Store.
She is survived by her 4 children, Cathryn, Martin Jr., Timothy and Theresa; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, Eleanor and John Mann; brother, Michael Mann; sons, John O'Donnell and Kenneth O'Donnell; her first husband and father of her 6 children, Martin O'Donnell as well as her second husband, Dyle Bitner.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the True Life Christian Fellowship Church in Lockwood, California. The time has not yet been determined.
Additional information will follow.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Published in King City Rustler from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020