Patricia "Pat" Smith
1943 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) Smith passed away at the age of 77 on Oc. 30, 2020. Pat was born on May 19, 1943, in King City, Calif.
She grew up in San Ardo and King City. She met the man of her life on her first job at the bank. Fell in love and was married shortly after to Richard Smith on May 18, 1963. They moved to Monterey and had two children together, David and Liz.
She made homes in Monterey, Salinas, Navato, Santa Cruz, and back to King City after retirement. She and Richard most recently moved to Avila Beach.
Pat was involved in the King City, Cypress Ridge, and Avila golf courses. She loved organizing events, decorating, and cooking for all kinds of get-togethers. She had an adventurous spirit and loved entertaining, flowers, gardening, reading, and traveling.
Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Smith of Avila Beach; son, David Smith of Oakland; daughter, Elizabeth Becker; son-in-law, Rick Becker of Rocklin; sisters, Susan Frudden (Peter) of Paradise, Calif., Ann Davis (Gerald) of Shandon and Kay Tavernetti of King City; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Katie Becker, Emily Becker, Jessica Becker, and Benny Smith.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Peter Gaisford, and her parents, Katie Gaisford and Socky Banuelos.
Pat was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandma, and friend to everyone.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2020.
