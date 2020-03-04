|
Pedro "Pete" Silva Godinho, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep in King City on Feb. 27, 2020.
Pedro was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Terceira, Azores, Portugal to Antonio Godinho and Maria Do Nascimento Godinho. He met and married the love of his life, Yvonne. They had two children, Carlos and Lucy, while living in the Azores. He worked at the US Air Force Base and loved to fish and hunt. Pedro moved his family to the United States on Oct. 31, 1968. Soon after they settled in King City, their third child, Steven, was born.
Pedro and his family became parishioners at St. John's Catholic Church. He joined the King City Knights of Columbus and was a member until his passing. For many years, he was an active member with the King City Lions Club and Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum (MCARLM), where he enjoyed using his wood-working skills for repairing and building projects. He also enjoyed traveling with the Tumbleweeds, attending Portuguese festivals and volunteering his time for many years as a youth soccer coach in King City.
Pedro worked at Union Carbide as a mechanic for 27-years. He lost his beloved Yvonne to an illness in 1981. Eventually, he took up western line dancing where he met Sandy and they were married. Together, they enjoyed traveling with their line dancing group of friends. Following his retirement, Pedro and Sandy moved to West Sacramento to be near her grown children and grandchildren. Upon Sandy's passing, Pedro moved back to his home in King City.
Pedro loved spending time with his immediate and extended family members. His passions included listening to country music, line dancing, gardening, bee keeping and working in his "shop." For many years, he raised canaries and parakeets and loved playing in local pedro parties throughout Monterey County. He was always willing to lend his family and friends a helping hand with projects.
He is survived by his children, Carlos Godinho, Lucy (Kek) Flores, Steve Godinho (Angela); grandchildren Leandro Godinho, Leticia Godinho, Katrina Johnson, Landon Flores (Melinda), Leslee Falken-berg (Blake), Haley, Lilly and Joseph Rutherford, Bryttanie Briggs (Mike), Katelyn and Jacob Babcock; and great-grandchildren Sage and Cash Flores, and Bentley and Colton Briggs.
He's also survived by his sister, Leonore Andrade of Hemet, Calif.; his sister Bernardina Nunes of Terceira, Azores; brother Jose (Angela) Godinho of Canada; his loving nephews and nieces; many godchildren; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne; his wife Sandy; his brothers John Godinho and Antonio Godinho; and sister Fatima Godinho.
Pedro had unbelievable strength and a will to live. He fought a very hard fight, but now he's resting peacefully in Heaven.
A memorial Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Mar. 5, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel on 429 Bassett St. in King City. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Mar. 6, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church on 504 N. Third St. in King City. Following the Mass, the family invites everyone to join them for food and celebration at the St. John's McHugh Hall.
Donations in Pedro's memory can be made to the King City Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 58, King City, CA 93930 or Mee Memorial Hospital Foundation Respiratory Dept., 300 Canal St., King City, CA 93930.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020