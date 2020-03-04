|
Peter Clay Frusetta, "The Cowboy in the Capitol," passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 26 at the age of 87.
Peter was born on July 6, 1932, in the old family home on "F" Street in Tres Pinos. His parents were George Joseph Frusetta and Ruth Hodges Frusetta. Peter was very proud of the fact that the Frusetta Family have been raising cattle in San Benito County since 1875.
During his distinguished tenure with the California State Assembly, he personally authored numerous bills that have been signed into law, and he also worked to enact hundreds of other measures by co-authoring or assisting with legislative negotiations and compromises. Additionally, he wrote a weekly article for The Pinnacle Newspaper called "The Cowboy in the Capitol." He kept his constituents in-formed of political news from Sacramento, and also entertained them with colorful stories and observances of San Benito County's nature and countryside. He was elected for three terms of office, and served from 1994-2000.
Peter leaves behind his sister, Leslie Goss; son, Robert Frusetta (Jamie); daughter, Jennifer Frusetta (Paul Caetano); son, Jack Frusetta (Cindy); daughter Nancy Frusetta Moore; and his grandchildren, John Frusetta, Joseph Frusetta, William Frusetta, Catherine Frusetta, Demetri Amaro, A.J. Frusetta, Megan Frusetta, Jessica Frusetta, Elizabeth Moore, Mathew Moore, and Jonathan Moore.
A Service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home in Hollister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sky's The Limit Fund, Sobrato Center for Nonprofits, 510A Valley Way, San Jose, CA 95035 (http://www.skysthelimitfund.org) or to the San Benito County Historical Society, 498 Fifth Street, Hollister, CA 95023.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020